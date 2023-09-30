‘Spongebob SquarePants’ gets Season 15 renewal on Nickelodeon

Spongebob SquarePants, the hit animated series is getting renewed for season 15 on Nickelodeon.



The show will have 26 episodes in the upcoming season, bringing the total number of episodes since the show's 1999 debut to 345. In 2024, the show will mark the 25th anniversary of its launch.

The announcement of the renewal occurs before the start of Season 14, which is scheduled to begin in November.

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) make up the voice cast of the animated series.

One of the pillars of Nickelodeon and all of Paramount, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to be popular today.

One of the most extensively disseminated titles in Paramount history, it has been the most watched animated series for 21 years running.

Three SpongeBob theatrical films, a Broadway production, computer games, and related items have all been released so far.

The creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg, passed away in 2018. In Burbank, California, Nickelodeon produces the show now.

Executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years are Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.

Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, animation at Nickelodeon, and Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of animation for large kids, are in charge of managing production.