Inside Travis Kelce's gestures to impress Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is using every cell in his body to impress Taylor Swift despite the pop queen refused to give permission for her songs to play at Arrowhead Stadium during player's game.



The NFL player, according to his brother, is “going above and beyond to be a gentleman” for his manifested girlfriend Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end recently disclosed that he attempted to offer his number on a friendship bracelet to the Cruel Summer singer during a stop on her Eras tour.

Following this revelation, the couple, both 33, have been fueling rumors of a potential romantic relationship.

Last week, the artist suddenly appeared in the crowd for his game, applauding loudly beside his mother, Donna. This caused the world to come to a complete standstill.

As if that weren't enough, they were seen exiting the NFL game together before appearing to be quite close in a later photo from the after-party.

During an interview on the 94 WIP Morning Show, Jason Kelce was asked about their developing romance. He revealed Taylor's sports expedition.

The Philadelphia Eagles centre stated that he had “no inclination from Travis” regarding the status of their relationship.

“With this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman. I’m happy that that finally happened out in the public eye so I can stop being asked questions about it.”