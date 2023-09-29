Taylor Swift angers Travis Kelce by refusing to play her song in Stadium

Taylor Swift has apparently tested her new rumoured beau Travis Kelce's patience and temperament with her smart move during the broadcast of the NFL star's game as the Love Story singer refused to give permission for her songs to play at Arrowhead Stadium.



This comes after when the Gorgeous singer watched her NFL lover play against the Chicago Bears while sitting in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.



The pop queen's team reportedly refused to permit Fox Sports to play any of her music because of the rampant rumours surrounding her love life.

Lead producer for NFL on Fox, Richie Zyons, broke down the event in a recent FoxSports blog post and provided a play-by-play of the contested video.

“Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift’s music. Not a chance,” he claimed.

The Shake It Off songstress record label and publishing firm reportedly turned down our request "in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life," according to the Fox music department.

“The first time we peeked in on Kelce’s suite was during player introductions, minutes before the start of the broadcast. Swift was there, seated next to Kelce’s mother Donna, and they both erupted in cheers as the tight end ran out of the tunnel.”

“After that, coverage became a matter of balance,” he added.

“Her joyful expression after Kelce scored a touchdown was the image of the day, captured beautifully by our low-end-zone cameraman Andy Mitchell.”

The couple has fuelled dating rumours since the athlete's admission that he tried to offer Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number during a stop on her Eras tour but failed spectacularly.