Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Apple CEO Tim Cook

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed Apple CEO Tim Cook at Windsor Castle.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cook expressed how he had a wonderful time with the Prince and Princess of Wales and gave insight on the discussions that went down.
"It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales," Cook said.
"We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."
According to People, the trio spoke about the upcoming Earthshot Prize which is set to be held in Singapore on Nov. 7.
Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans noted that Cook offered the couple some tech upgrades as made apparent in the Apple-branded bags that were displayed on the coffee table.
Take a look:
