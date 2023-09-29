Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Apple CEO Tim Cook

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed Apple CEO Tim Cook at Windsor Castle.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cook expressed how he had a wonderful time with the Prince and Princess of Wales and gave insight on the discussions that went down.

"It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales," Cook said.

"We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."

According to People, the trio spoke about the upcoming Earthshot Prize which is set to be held in Singapore on Nov. 7.

Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans noted that Cook offered the couple some tech upgrades as made apparent in the Apple-branded bags that were displayed on the coffee table.

Take a look:



