Inside Prince William's 'silent, but deadly' beverage of choice

File Footage





Prince William shared what his favourite alcoholic beverage is to sip on when unwinding after a long day.

In an outing at a family-owned Indian restaurant earlier this year, Prince William and Kate Middleton were quizzed over their favourite drinks which made some surprising revelations.

As the conversations began, Prince William said that he enjoyed a pint with the Princess of Wales prefers white wine.

When it came to choosing a stronger concoction, Prince William prefers a Kamikaze cocktail.

What is described to be a "silent, but deadly" drink, a Kamikaze cocktail is notorious to get individuals very drunk at it is made of a double vodka shot, which can cause drunkenness very quickly if a lot is consumed.