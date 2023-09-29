Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis emerge first time since Danny Masterson backlash

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made their first public appearance weeks after voicing their concern over getting cancelled over supporting the now-convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.
Reclaiming the streets of LA, Kunis, 40, and Kutcher, 45, were pictured reclaiming the streets of LA as they walked hand-in-hand after wrapping up their date night, according to People.
As they exited the West Hollywood-area comedy club and music venue Largo, the married couple looked preoccupied in conversation.
The Two and a Half Men successor donned a brown coat over his neon green Lucky Charms T-shirt, his one hand in his jeans pocket while the other intertwined with Kunis’s, as he spoke to her.
Meanwhile, the Black Swan actress mirrored husband-of-eight-years’ body language by slipping her free hand into the pocket of her olive-green matching set that she paired with white sneakers.
The on-screen-turned-real-life couple were recently the subject of massive backlash for writing letters of support for their That ‘70s Show co-star, Masterson, who was being tried for multiple counts of rape and sexual harassment at the time.
The twosome, who shares eight-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and six-year-old son Dimitri Portwood, swiftly did some damage control by issuing a public apology and Kutcher stepping down from the board of the anti-sex abuse organization, Thorn.
But it was too little, too late, forcing the couple to keep a low profile over the next few weeks.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visited a royal family member on their way back from Invictus Games
Kate Middleton has been attending Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards for two years
Britney Spears recently posted a couple of videos on social media dancing with knives in her kitchen
Drake criticised by fans over forgetting lyrics to several of his songs during It’s All a Blur Tour stops
Taylor Swift spends time with Travis Kelce’s Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Mahomes
Henry Cavill stars along Dua Lipa and much more star-studded cast of Apple’s ‘Argylle’