‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint honour costar Sir Michael Gambon

Harry Potter stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint penned heartfelt tributes to honour the late Sir Michael Gambon following his death at 82 on Thursday, September 28.

Gambon’s widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus issued a statement noting that the actor passed away after experiencing “a bout of pneumonia.”

Following the news, Radcliffe, the titular character in the J.K. Rowling movies, said in a statement that the world just became ‘less fun’ after his demise, via Us Weekly.

“With the loss of Michael Gambon, the world just became considerably less fun,” he said. “Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.”

Watson took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet note remembering Gambon. “Kind kind kind Michael Gambon,” Watson wrote alongside a photo of the actor as Dumbledore.

“You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you. Xx.”

Meanwhile, Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley, shared a Instagram post with his former co-star with a emotional caption. “So sad to hear about Michael,” he penned.

“He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”

The Irish actor was best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series among many other popular movies including Paddington, Page Eight, Sleepy Hollow, The Good Shephard and King of Thieves amongst others.