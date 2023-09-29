Britney Spears gets check up visit from police following ‘Knives Dance’ video post

File Footage

Britney Spears got a visit from police at her residence after she posted several dancing videos with knives, with one video showing bandages and a cut on her limbs.



According to Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, who has previously dealt with incidents involving Spears, 41, “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” as per Us Weekly.

Worthy further mentioned that the call originated from an unnamed person who is close to the artist and that this person was screened before one of the department's sergeants conducted the wellness check.

“We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat,” the officer said.

He added, “However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.”

Through an intercom, the cops inquired Spears' security staff at her Thousand Oaks, California, home that she was "fine" and "nothing was going on."

“They didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically,” Worthy added.

Spears' lawyer was contacted by the authorities, and Worthy's group informed them that Spears was "not in any harm."

“There’s no criminal activity so we’re not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime,” Worthy continued.

Further informing, “Being a danger to oneself isn’t a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who sufficiently told us she’s fine.”