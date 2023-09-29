Cardi B despises ‘clean version’ of songs on ‘Hot Ones’ challenge

Cardi B took on some really spicy wings while talking about the original versus clean version of her songs during her Hot Ones interview.



Thursday saw the release of the rapper's episode, in which host Sean Evans quizzed the 30-year-old about her hip-hop heroes, her beliefs regarding extraterrestrial life, her admiration for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and her passion for studying about World War II.

The Grammy-winner also discussed why she thinks it's "annoying" to record her songs again for pop radio.

She described the process she recently underwent to record a radio-friendly version of Bongos, the result of her most recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Annoying!" she exclaimed.

"So annoying. I was so over it. In ['Bongos'] I'd be like, 'N***a, eat this a** like a plum.' So [when] I'm doing the clean version, I'm like, 'Baby, eat it up like a plum.' [But] they're like, 'No you still can't play that for pop radio,'” she added.

The rapper further continued, “Whatever. So I'm like, 'Baby, eat these peaches and plums.' That sounds so corny, that sounds like Kidz Bop. But, I had no choice. So baby, eat these peaches and plums."

The mother of two struggled throughout the interview to accept the "wings of death" challenge, which she readily acknowledged scared her. She joked at the start of the interview, "It's like I'm setting myself up to have diarrhea."

She said, "I know what's gonna happen later on but this is worth it though because I'm telling you, my fans [have] been begging me to do this show for so long. I have to give it to them and I'm so scared, oh my gosh."