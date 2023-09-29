Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family met before Chief’s game appearance

Taylor Swift is getting introduced to her new beau Travis Kelce’s family.



Swift met Travis' friends and family at his Kansas City house on Sunday for approximately an hour before they all boarded a party bus to travel to Arrowhead Stadium, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10, according to Daily Mail.

The trio can be seen in a video posted by the source going along a walkway close to Travis' house while he was warming up at the stadium.

Taylor, of course, was the star of the show during the game. She was decked out in Chiefs attire and sat next to Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, in their suite, giving the tight end chest bumps, high fives, and a lot of encouragement.

In a new episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, Travis addressed the event and shared what his mother, father, and close friends had to say about the pop artist.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said.

Adding, “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.”

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he gushed about the “Bad Blood” singer.