Mike Tindall makes shocking revelations about his marriage to King Charles niece Zara

Mike Tindall shares interesting details about his married life with his royal wife Zara

English former rugby union player Mike Tindall, who became member of the royal family after marrying to Princess Anne's daughter Zara, has shared interesting details about his married life with his royal wife.

Mike Tindall tied the knot with Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara Phillips, in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011. The 44-year-old admitted that life after marrying with the royal "wasn't easy" following his retirement form rugby career.



Mike, who appeared alongside his former teammates on ITV's Grand Slammers to teach prison inmates how to play rugby, explained: "Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy… But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job."

Princess Anne's son-in-law also made a shock admission that he might be in the jail if he hadn't met Zara. The former athlete joked that "prison could have been on the cards" from him and his rugby teammates on ITV's Grand Slammers on Wednesday night.

The former England rugby players are making their efforts to improve the prisoners life. They are documenting their work trying to teach prisoners how to play rugby. Mike was best known for his sporting career before he married into the royal family.