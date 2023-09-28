Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to 'practise what they preach'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of contradicting their own narrative as they they took a number of flights in recent weeks even after positioning themselves as environmental activists.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received fresh backlash for taking seven international flights in just 14 days.

Harry flew to the UK from LA on September 7, then onto Germany two days later, where Meghan joined him, before they went on holiday to Portugal together and flying back to the US via Heathrow.



The California-based couple's recent moves have angered their own fans as they urged the Sussexes to 'practise what they preach'.

According to reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a romantic mini break in Portugal, following the end of the Invictus Games in Germany. Portuguese outlet Nova Gente reported they flew out of Lisbon to London Heathrow on September 20, before travelling on to the US.