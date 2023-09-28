Sir Michael Gambon: Potterheads raise their wands in remembrance of Albus Dumbledore

The wizarding world has been struck with tragedy after it emerged that Sir Michael Gambon, who starred as the beloved Albus Dumbledore, passed away.
According to a statement by his widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus the actor passed away at the age of 82 following a battle with pneumonia.
Fans across the globe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to raise their wands, in true Harry Potter fashion, and pay their respects to the beloved Hogwarts headmaster.
Besides his well-known role in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's titular novel series, he had roles in Maigret, The Singing Detective, King of Thieves, Page Eight, and Path to War among many others.
Take a look:
