Princess Eugenie conveys King Charles message to Meghan, Harry amid feud with William and Kate?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still enjoy strong bond with Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who feel 'uncomfortable' with Prince William and Kate Middleton, reportedly meets secretly with her husband's cousin Princess Eugenie to discuss things of mutual interests.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to royal experts, will never return to the royal fold as her fractured relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales does not seem to be repaired anytime soon.

There are speculations and predictions that Meghan won't fit again in the same frame where William and Kate already exist. And, of course, the future king and queen have seemingly found new royals to confide in after the Sussexes's exit from the royal family.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan, despite all the tensions between them and the royal family, still feel relaxed and enjoy strong bond with Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who's also called a friend of Harry's mind.



There were reports that Meghan and Harry held a secret meeting with Princess Eugenie during their recent trip to the Europe for a charity event and the Duke's Invictus Games in Germany.



Some media outlets, citing sources, report that Andrew's younger daughter Eugenie - who's tipped to take more royal responsibilities in near future - held a meeting with the US-based couple somewhere in Melides.

Some people hilariously reacted to the reports of an alleged meeting between Eugenie and Meghan, with one joking: "Oh! she conveyed the King's important message to the Sussexes."

While another chimed in: "No, she discussed her new endeavour with Meghan."

Last month, Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Eugenie shared a video and a photo montage to her Instagram, revealing her intentions and future plans. She promised to bring together a diverse group of the influential community including business leaders, media personalities to achieve something big.