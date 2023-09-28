Sir Michael Gambon dead: Beloved Harry Potter actor was 82

Beloved actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away. He was 82.
The late actor was best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.
As per the statement from his widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus, Mr. Gambon suffered a bout of pneumonia before dying at the hospital with his family by his side.
Kicking off his career as a theatre actor in London, the late actor made his debut in Hollywood in the late '90s.
Besides his tender role in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's titular novel series, Gambon's acting credits include Maigret, The Singing Detective, King of Thieves, Page Eight, and Path to War among others.
The award-winning actor was born to a working class couple, and went on to follow into his father's footsteps to become an engineer.
However, after acquiring the esteemed degree, Gambon soon left the profession to become an actor.
He married retired mathematician Lady Anne in 1962, with whom he welcomed son Fergus.
