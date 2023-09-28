Jennifer Aniston offers two golden rules to stay healthy and youthful

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston has recently offered some lifestyle tips to stay healthy and defy ageing.



In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the Friends alum has revealed water and sleep are two key rules to keep her glow and health at the age of 54.

“I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can,” said Aniston.

The Just Go With It actress admitted, “That last part (sleep) is challenging for me, but it's so important.”

Aniston shared that she feels lethargic when doesn’t get enough rest the previous day.

“In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head- space,” stated the Bruce Almighty star.

Aniston reckoned, “Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it's imperative that we turn off the noise.”

The Morning Show actress said that it’s important for her to have a clear and peaceful headspace.

Earlier, Aniston spoke to E!News on the significance of “meditation”.

“You can meditate anywhere but usually I do it the minute I wake up,” she told the outlet.

Moreover, speaking to British Vogue, Aniston stated, “You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren't getting a workout.”