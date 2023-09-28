Princess Charlene breaks silence on divorce rumours with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken out against the claims she and her husband Prince Albert are divorcing, branding the reports "exhausting".

The 45-year-old royal, who has returned to her home country after visiting family in South Africa, said: "I find the rumours tiring and exhausting", referring to European outlets Bild and Voici, who claimed she had moved permanently to Switzerland and only returned to Monaco to see Prince Albert "by appointment".



Denying reports of divorcing Prince Albert, the former Olympic swimmer also revealed why she deleted her Instagram in conversation with South Africa's News24, insisting there is "nothing wrong" with her marriage.

She went on : “I just don’t understand where these rumours come from."



It comes after she earlier told a Monegasque outlet that she is “serene and happy” with Prince Albert. Earlier this year, rumours about the royal marriage were fuelled when she deleted her Instagram page.

It was her first visit to South Africa since 2021, when a serious illness kept her away from her husband Prince Albert and her children for several months as she wasn’t able to fly.

And on her most recent visit, she said in an interview that she is tired of the speculation around her marriage, claiming the move was made to protect her children and keep them away from the “pressure” of public royal life.

The princess took part in a public engagement earlier this week, dancing with one of the association members and was given a bouquet of flowers on the night.