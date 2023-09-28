Ketchup and seemingly ranch: Taylor Swift's phrase lands on Empire State Building

Taylor Swift's 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' moment reaches the Empire State Building

Taylor Swift’s viral picture from National Football League (NFL) in which the pop queen was seen eating a piece of chicken with 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' sauce has set the internet into frenzy.



The popular fan page of the 33-year-old singer who is romantically involved with Travis Kelce, dropped her picture on X in which the Lover vocalist was sitting next to a plate of food.



"Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!," the caption read.



As per the latest time, the viral post garnered 32 million views on the social media application.



To celebrate this iconic moment, New York City’s famous Empire State Building joined the bandwagon and shared a photo of the landmark decked up with white and red lights.

"Ketchup and seemingly ranch," wrote the building’s official page on X.

'Swifties' expressed their admiration for the Bad Blood singer after the Empire State Building acknowledged her star power.



One fan wrote, “This is Taylor power, she should run for president.”



"Taylor ate a chicken tender and changed the world," another chimed in.

