'Victim’ Gina Kirschenheiter empathises with Shannon Beador amid RHOC feud

Shannon Beador receives empathy from ‘victim’ Gina Kirschenheiter despite RHOC feud

RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter took the high road when given the opportunity to exact revenge on fellow housewife Shannon Beador following her DUI and hit-and-run arrest.

Kirschenheiter, who herself faced a DUI in 2019, finally spoke up about Beador’s entanglement with the law earlier this month on the Wednesday episode of her Orange County podcast.

“The irony of it is major,” Kirschenheiter noted, alluding to her recent falling out with Beador over the latter repeatedly bringing up the former’s 2019 DUI arrest.

But the 39-year-old bravolebrity reflected that she “just doesn’t have it in [her]” to slander Beador, 59, who was arrested for driving under the influence, consequently crashing into a residential property, and subsequently fleeing the scene earlier this month.

“I’m not gonna kick someone when they’re down, and I’ve been down,” Kirschenheiter declared.

“And I know where she’s at right now. It’s not a good place to be mentally, emotionally,” she empathised.

Beador’s arrest came just a few weeks after she openly discussed Kirschenheiter’s 2019 arrest, suggesting on a season 17 RHOC episode that Kirschenheiter would have lost custody of her children if it wasn’t for her.

Kirschenheiter, who was pulled over a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for DUI in 2019, denied the insinuation, expressing that she was very 'angry,' 'disappointed,' and 'upset' by it.

“I don’t know why I’m the target of it and I don’t even think she gets it,” Kirschenheiter told US Weekly at the time.