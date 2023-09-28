Kim Kardashian makes shocking revelations about family group chat

If the first episode of the new season of The Kardashians is any indication, Kim Kardashian is doing little to quell speculation about her and Kourtney Kardashian's apparent ongoing rivalry.

SKIMS entrepreneur Kim, 42, acknowledged in the season opening that there is a family group chat that Kourtney isn't a part of after Kourtney claimed Kim wasn't thrilled that she wasn't the “center of attention” at Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker.

Speaking on the phone, Kim interjected and said: “What is it that you think so low of me.”

The POOSH mogul then replied and said: “You can dig deep if you'd like to,” to which Kim replied: “No, I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me because all of this never happened. I was so happy for you.”

But Kourtney stood firm and responded, saying: “No you weren't.”

Kim then claimed then Kourtney has a “serious vendetta,” before continuing on and saying: “All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they’re the ones going to you, all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us so we’re all confused and we’re in a group chat that’s actually labelled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”