Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mark NFL victory with PDA-filled celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate NFL victory with first-ever PDA amidst dating rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their relationship public with their first open display of affection.

The pop sensation and her speculated new romance with the Kansas City Chief star went up a notch she celebrated his team's win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The two were seen snuggling up to each other at a private post-game party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the new lovebirds looked extremely comfortable with each other as Swift, preoccupied in conversation with an identified third party, wrapped her bracelet-adorned arm around Kelce’s neck, who was seated with his back to the bar.

The affectionate moment marks the first time that the hot topic pair has been affectionate towards each other in public.

Going public with their freshly-brewing romance over the weekend, Swift, 33, cheered on the Kansas City Chief tight end as his team secured a win against the Chicago Bears.

The smitten pair, whose potential romance has been the talk of the town since Kelce admitted to “shooting his shot” with Swift at her Eras Tour Kansas City stop earlier this month, were then seen leaving the Arrowhead stadium together.

The Love Story songstress looked giddy as she rode shotgun in the 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker, which People reveals is actually from Kelce’s “personal collection.”

Though their relationship is still in the “super, super early days,” Kelce couldn’t contain his excitement during the Wednesday episode of his New Heights podcast.

“She looked amazing,” he gushed, further thanking the record-breaking musician for coming to see him play and giving her credit for the “ballsy” move.