Joe Jonas savours daddy-daughter moments with Willa in Brooklyn

Joe Jonas savours daddy-daughter moments with Willa

Joe Jonas spending some quality daddy-daughter time with his and Sophie Turner’s 3-year-old baby girl, Willa.



The Jonas Brothers member was seen Wednesday entering Twinkle Playspace in Brooklyn while carrying the little girl, according to Page Six.

The singer apparently went to the child's birthday celebration with her.

Willa wore a sweet pink suit, and Jonas, 34, wore a blue striped shirt and pants for the enjoyable outing.

After the celebration, Jonas placed the infant in the backseat before hopping into the driver's seat and leaving.

Turner and the children have reportedly been staying in one of Taylor Swift's apartments as the estranged couple works out their complicated custody agreements, but it's unknown where Jonas' 1-year-old daughter Delphine was at the time.

The 27-year-old had been sleeping at a posh Midtown hotel before visiting Swift in her famously popular Tribeca district of New York City.

Hours after a court in Miami to determine where the former couple's divorce proceedings should be held, Jonas went on the outing with Willa.

The Game of Thrones actor is fighting for the case to be heard in England, where she wishes to raise their daughters, whilst the Cake by the Ocean singer wants it heard in the US.



