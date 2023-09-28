WGA’s Writers Strike’s end sees return of Late-Night Shows

WGA’s Writers Strike’s is soon going to come to an end expectedly, setting return dates for the late night shows to return.



The four network talk shows will all resume airing on Monday, October 2: Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, and Late Night With Seth Meyers on NBC.

The day before they air, on October 1, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will return to its customary Sunday night time slot.

On the shows’ Instagram account, the five hosts jointly announced their return after working together to produce the Strike Force Five podcast to collect money for their unemployed staff members.

The host announced Friday's return of HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, Comedy Central announced that The Daily Show would return on October 16 with guest hosts taking over for the remainder of the year. In 2024, a permanent host will be announced.

The Writers Guild of America's leadership decided to call an end to the strike on Tuesday after striking a tentative agreement with media corporations, allowing its 11,500 members to go back to work.

The complete membership must still approve the deal through a vote, which is scheduled for early October.