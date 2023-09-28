Joe Manganiello tapped to host Howie Mandel’s 'Deal or No Deal Island'

Joe Manganiello got tapped by NBCUniversal to take Howie Mandel’s place on Deal or No Deal Island as the show’s host.



NBCUniversal Entertainment’s EVP of unscripted program, Corie Henson, said, "The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious, and devastatingly handsome.”

She added, “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice.”

“He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game,” she continued.

13 daring contestants will travel to a remote private island for this exciting new challenge, where they will set out on a season-long journey in an effort to earn significant financial rewards.

In a tropical atmosphere, participants will take on a variety of thrilling tasks, perplexing conundrums, and the traditional game of Deal or No Deal.

Manganiello will assume the role of the charming host, directing the gaming, communicating the Banker's offers, and supporting the players in making split-second decisions as the contestants try to outsmart the elusive banker.