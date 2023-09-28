Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about relation dynamic with ex-wife Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently opened up about her relation dynamic with ex-wife Maria Shriver.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Terminator star, who finalised his divorce with Maria in 2021, revealed that their “chapter” is forever.

“We never left the [first] chapter,” said Arnold prior to the release of his new motivational book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which will come out on October 10.

The action star explained, “It’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just me. She said, ‘Okay, this is what it is,’ and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision. But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that.”

Arnold stated, “So, everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives.”

“And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas. My chapter with Maria will continue on forever,” remarked the actor.

In his new book, Arnold pens that he’s been moved to extract some of his greatest life lessons in the “fourth act” of life.

“All I'm trying to do is just try to use my talents and help other people. It's the simple stuff that I do that really helped me get where I am today,” he added.

For the unversed, two months before Maria filed for divorce, Arnold publicly disclosed that he had fathered a son with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.