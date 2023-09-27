Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild as she glams up to pose for fashion book

Jennifer Aniston sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her incredibly ageless figure for a daring shoot to grace a fashion book on Wednesday.

Aniston, 54, set pulses racing with her new look as she posed for CR Fashion Book shoot ahead of her appearance in season three of The Morning Show, saying: 'This was a dream come true!'

The Friends alum reminded fans of her Rachel Green character as she excited them with her age-defying beauty in black and white clothing.

Aniston seemingly teased her exes Bard Pitt and Justin Theroux with glamourous look in a new photoshoot to promote her upcoming show, looking awe-inspiring as she wore a black bikini top with a matching tie under a cropped white jacket.

Sharing her new pics to Instagram, the star wrote: "This was a dream come true to work with you."

She also admired her ridiculously talented hair and makeup team.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife is all set to enthrall fans with her breathtaking appearance in season three of The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and will see Jon Hamm added to the cast.



