Chloe Bailey makes candid confession about her celebrity crush

Chloe Bailey has recently confessed about her celebrity crush in a new interview.



Speaking on the latest episode of Apple Music’s The Dotty Show, Chloe said, “I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush.”

“I’ve been said that in interviews, even like, years ago,” continued the 25-year-old.

To this, the host of the show asked, “But have you told him?” and she replied, “No.”

Chloe explained, “I don’t shoot my shot.”

The host insisted that the singer and actress should “DM Jordan now” or else she could be “blocking her blessings”.

The Have Mercy hit-maker stated, “I’m big on blessings, but I’m like God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here.”

When questioned what she likes about her celeb crush, Chloe started giggling and added, “That’s crazy, just from thinking about him. That’s Crazy.”

The Swarm actress previously spoke to Cosmopolitan about finding love, saying, “Sadly, I have not been seeing anybody for almost a year now. Your girl has just been working on herself, and I wish I was lying. I tell myself, 'God, I know what you're doing. You're sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin’.”

Chloe, who is currently single, disclosed what she likes about romantic relationships.

“I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings. I'm such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I'm one thousand percent a hopeful romantic,” she added.