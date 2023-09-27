King Charles decides to swing his axe to bring 'more changes' to royal family

King Charles III, who has successfully completed one year of his reign, is set to bring "more changes" to "slimmed down" royal family.

The 74-year-old is looking to implement his mission of slimming down and modernizing the monarchy, the King's former royal butler has claimed.



Grant Harrold explained the King's desire in a very interesting way, describing him as a gardener who never lets the germs and other diseases to kill his plants, saying: "There’s lots of changes in the gardens, King Charles is famously a gardener and loves his gardens."



The butler tried to hint at the monarch's future move, suggesting as he has decided to swing his axe.

Harrold, who worked for Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, shared his knowledge about the new King's intentions and plans, claiming that Prince William and Harry's father will be putting his signature "twist" on traditions.



"It’s been interesting, he has copied Queen Elizabeth’s footprint and done things the way she did them with all the official engagements," Harrold made these claims during his conversation with a media outlet.



"She stopped doing overseas visits a few years ago so Charles has been able to take that on quite easily but he has added his twist to it."



The King has made his desire for a slimmed-down monarchy known ever since assuming the throne last September, and he’s also looking to make some changes to several aspects of his royal residences.