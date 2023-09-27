Meghan Markle's memoir may add fuel to fire in her and Harry's conflict with royal family

Meghan Markle, who has been tipped to follow her husband by releasing her own memoir, has been warned of the hugely negative impact it could have on her image and ongoing rift between Harry and the royal family.



A royal expert has already warned the Duchess of Sussex that her likely book "would further damage her image and standing" in both the UK and the US.

Meghan has been warned that if she does follow Harry with more claims against the royals, it would make her even more unpopular in the UK and US.

Harry and Meghan have already suffered a fierce backlash to claims they have made against the royal family since quitting the royal jobs and relocating to America in 2020.

The former Suits actress, whose pics are being shared by her onscreen lover these days, has so far remained tight-lipped over her next career move.

However, Meghan's fans are speculating that she would appear in the new season of the hit US TV series.

Several other royal commentators have also suggested Meghan to move on with her new career instead of plunging into the old war with the royals, whom she has already said goodbye.

Tom Bower previously claimed that "Meghan is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner." He also warned the Duchess in his own words, saying: "All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation. Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover, won't succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that."



Prince Harry's wife's memoir could well be a best-seller but it may add fuel to the fire in her conflict with the royal family, which may further damage her image and standing among the vast majority of Americans and Britons.