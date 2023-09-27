Prince Harry should be offered royal security: Security expert

Prince Harry has to privately fund his own security since stepping down from the royal family

Prince Harry has been lent support in his pursuit for security as he "should be afforded royalty protection" due to his former military connections.

Speaking to Newsweek, Alex Bomberg, who heads a private security firm, said that the Duke of Sussex needed his security to be provided to him as he served in the military in Afghanistan and still had ties to royalty despite his non-working status.

"I personally think Harry should be afforded royalty protection. He was born into the royal family," Bomberg said.

"Although he's no longer a working royal, that choice was already made for him.

"He served in Afghanistan, he was pushed forward as a shining beacon there. So, he's been put at risk."

His comments come after the Duke of Sussex sued the British government after the 2020 decision to revoke his security for which he argued was not safe for his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



