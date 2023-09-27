Prince Harry should be offered royal security: Security expert

Prince Harry has been lent support in his pursuit for security as he "should be afforded royalty protection" due to his former military connections.
Speaking to Newsweek, Alex Bomberg, who heads a private security firm, said that the Duke of Sussex needed his security to be provided to him as he served in the military in Afghanistan and still had ties to royalty despite his non-working status.
"I personally think Harry should be afforded royalty protection. He was born into the royal family," Bomberg said.
"Although he's no longer a working royal, that choice was already made for him.
"He served in Afghanistan, he was pushed forward as a shining beacon there. So, he's been put at risk."
His comments come after the Duke of Sussex sued the British government after the 2020 decision to revoke his security for which he argued was not safe for his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Matty Healy broke the news to the fans while performing a show in Sacramento, California
Princess Eugenie’s first visit after her maternity leave appeared similar to that of Meghan Markle
Kanye West briefly dated Julia Fox immediately following his contentious divorce from Kim Kardashian
Usher was announced as the latest headliner for the 2024 NFL Halftime Super Bowl Show last week
Meghan Makle seems to be making a wrong move in a bid to relaunch her career
Hailey Bieber was spotted on a solo outing at a museum in Paris