Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Hunger Games’ successor Rachel Zegler unite at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler treated Hunger Games fans to the crossover of their dreams when the original franchise star crossed paths with her successor in the upcoming prequel during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Zegler, 22, posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) of the two Hunger Games tributes conversing and laughing as they posed for the cameras.

“A mother to many. A mother to Me,” Zegler cleverly captioned the five-second-long clip featuring her Hunger Games predecessor, who also starred in the titular role for Mother! and happens to be a mother to one-year-old son with husband Cooke Maroney.

The pair were also seen sitting two seats away from each other, separated by Jenna Ortega and Rosalia.

Lawrence, 33, starred as Katniss Everdeen in the 2012 adaptation of the young-adult dystopian book series.

The Silver Linings Playbook leading lady has since expressed her interest in reprising the role, telling Variety in June, “If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, Zegler stars in the leading role of Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming Hunger Games sequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is set 64 years before the events of the first film.

Ever the supportive mother figure, the Oscar-winning actress advised the prequel cast to “Just have fun – don’t worry about anything.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released in theatres on November 17.