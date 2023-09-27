Princess Charlotte 'getting closer' to Diana while Archie is left without family

file footage

Kate Middleton dished on her daughter Princess Charlotte’s pastime activities, which are amusingly reminiscent of the late Princess Diana.



The Princess of Wales stepped out in a regal fit for her latest royal engagement at a textile mill factory in Lancaster on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Speaking to one of the young Britons waiting for her outside the mill, Kate asked about her favorite hobby, to which she replied, “Dancing!”

“My daughter Charlotte likes dancing,” enthused the future Queen, “She loves ballet and tap...Keep up the dancing.”

According to the Daily Mail, Charlotte’s grandmother Diana was also fond of dancing, and even aspired to become a professional ballerina as a child.

After being declined the honor for being too tall, the late Princess of Wales ended up becoming a patron of the English National Ballet as an adult.

