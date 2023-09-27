Inside Usher's lewd plans for 'over-the-top' Super Bowl halftime show

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Usher is gearing up to offer an unforgettable experience for the viewers of his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 44-year-old singer was announced as the latest headliner for the 2024 NFL Halftime Super Bowl Show last week.

Since the announcement, Usher has been thinking long and hard to give a performance that will set him apart from the previous headliners.

The DJ Got Us Falling In Love singer believes his best bet to a memorable performance lies in the trademark element of his concerts, which is exotic dancing.

Speaking to Page Six, a source spilled, “Usher plans on having… pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates, adding that the singer is definitely mindful of the younger viewers who will be watching the show.

Such crude acts at the annual spectacular have not been welcomed with open arms by viewers in the past years, with many sending out official complaints against Super Bowl for breaching the Parental guidance suggested.

“[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage,” the insider said, explaining the motive behind Usher’s plans.

“Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top,” they added.

Usher was announced as the latest headliner for the upcoming show in a star-studded commercial, featuring Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, and Odell Beckham.