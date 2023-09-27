Kendall Jenner gives insight into relationship status amid Bad Bunny romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner branded herself the “worst single person ever,” noting she doesn’t go around chasing people to date following a breakup.

The Kardashians star gave an insight into her relationship status in the latest preview for the upcoming season of the reality show.

Jenner had only recently split from her basketballer beau Davin Brooker, at the time of filming, shortly before her rumored romance with Bad Bunny.

"I'm the worst single person ever because I'm not going out, I'm not exploring anything, I just sit at home," stated Jenner during the confessional.

The supermodel went on to take pride in the fact that she doesn’t “chase, I attract,” hailing herself a “relationship girl” at the end of the clip.

Jenner dated Brooker for two years, before calling it quits over their alleged hectic schedules.

However, the KUWTK alum shortly linked with the Peurto-Rican singer at the beginning of this year.

Despite making several unofficial appearances together across the year, Bunny refused to clarify his relationship status in a cover story with Vanity Fair earlier this month.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he shared with the outlet.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he affirmed.