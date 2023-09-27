Joe Jonas looks ‘unbothered’ in outing amid custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas stepped outside with friend and fashion designer Richard Chai in a rainy day in New York City.
In the pictures, the 34-year-old appeared to be unbothered with the on-going kids custody battle after messy split from his now estranged wife, Sophie Turner.
The Sucker singer sported a dirty green colour jacket over a black west, paired with grey pants.
On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."
The split between the two got messy when the Game of Thrones alum filed a shocking lawsuit against her ex-husband, claiming that he "wrongfully retained" their two daughters by refusing to send them back to England, where she is from.
In response, the 34-year-old singer responded to Sophie's surprising lawsuit, stating that he did not 'abduct' their two daughters.
The singer's representative told Page Six that the lawsuit is a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup."
Until the divorce and custody proceedings are settled, the former couple signed an interim consent order which prohibits either of them from taking their children out of the state.
'Dancing With the Stars' season 32 honored late head judge Len Goodman by naming its top prize after him
Megan Thee Stallion, being the biggest advocate of mental health, is giving major manifestation goals
Maya Benberry also recently told media that Travis Kelce is ‘just using’ Taylor Swift
The news came after WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year deal on Sunday
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara dissolute marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’
Phoebe Dynevor first began dating Pete Davidson in February 2021 and broke up in August of that year