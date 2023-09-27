Joe Jonas looks ‘unbothered’ in outing amid custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas spotted in New York City with a friend amidst custody battle of kids

Joe Jonas stepped outside with friend and fashion designer Richard Chai in a rainy day in New York City.



In the pictures, the 34-year-old appeared to be unbothered with the on-going kids custody battle after messy split from his now estranged wife, Sophie Turner.



The Sucker singer sported a dirty green colour jacket over a black west, paired with grey pants.



On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."



The split between the two got messy when the Game of Thrones alum filed a shocking lawsuit against her ex-husband, claiming that he "wrongfully retained" their two daughters by refusing to send them back to England, where she is from.



In response, the 34-year-old singer responded to Sophie's surprising lawsuit, stating that he did not 'abduct' their two daughters.



The singer's representative told Page Six that the lawsuit is a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup."



Until the divorce and custody proceedings are settled, the former couple signed an interim consent order which prohibits either of them from taking their children out of the state.

