Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter’s name revealed amidst custody battle

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner second daughter’s name revealed amidst custody battles

After keeping it under wraps for over a year, the name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second child has finally been revealed in the midst of their contentious divorce.

The name was revealed in court documents obtained by Page Six pertaining to the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their two daughters.

The custody filings refer to the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones star’s now one-year-old daughter as Delphine.

Jonas, age, and Turner, 27, also share another daughter, three-year-old Willa.

However, the ex husband-wife duo were notoriously private about their marriage and family, not appearing on any family interviews or posting their children to social media since tying the knot in 2019.

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private,” the X-Men actress made a statement to her social media in July after accidentally posting a video of Willa to her Instagram.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5th, citing an “irretrievably broken” four-year marriage.

However, Turner allegedly learned about the filing “through the media,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six pertaining to the Turner’s lawsuit against Jonas for “wrongfully retaining” their two children.

Responding to the lawsuit, the What A Man Gotta Do singer, with whom Willa and Delphine have been staying primarily, denied these claims, chastising Turner for going against an “amicable co-parenting setup.”

Prior to their split, the ex couple had plans to move and raise their children in England in a countryside home they had already purchased.

Until the divorce and custody proceedings are settled, however, the former sweethearts signed an interim consent order which prohibits either of them from taking their children out of the state.