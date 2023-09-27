Taylor Swift jets off solo after spending weekend with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back to business after indulging in a hot and happening weekend with rumoured beau Travis Kelce.

The Cruel Summer singer, 33, was spotted arriving in a silver SUV to the tarmac of Kansas City International Airport, where her private jet was parked, reported Page Six. The singer was seen rushing insider the jet being covered by several black umbrellas.

The sighting came after the Lavender Haze singer had a blast cheering on for Kelce, 33, at the Arrowhead Stadium from the suite reserved for the athlete, also 33. At one point, the singer could be seen cheering and screaming “Let’s f—king go!” he made a touchdown.

Following the game, the pair was spotted together for the first time, exiting the venue in a convertible. The duo drove to a restaurant later on, which was cleared out by Kelce. The NFL player paid for the customers dining in and were told that the place would be closing at 8 p.m., and patrons would have to leave prior to that.

Swift and Kelce arrive at the establishment and were later joined by family and friends. Per a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the pair were “very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and light-hearted.”

The eyewitness added that Kelce’s teammates also showed up to the after-party.

The two are yet to confirm their romance officially. However, a source quoted by People Magazine said that the pair is in its “super early days of romance” but are “focussed on their careers.”