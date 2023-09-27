Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift following romantic weekend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked romance rumors earlier this month s

Travis Kelce was all smiles as he addressed his ongoing dating saga with Taylor Swift.

In a teaser for his podcast New Heights, Travis’s brother Jason asked him about his thoughts on getting noticed by the Grammy winner after shooting his shot last July.

Kansas City Chiefs star jokingly lamented people’s unbridled interest in his personal life after Swift attended his Sunday game against Chicago Bears.

“We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it,” stated Jason in the preview of the podcast episode posted on social media.

“My personal life that is not so personal,” quipped the NFL player. “I did this to myself Jason, I know this.”

“Well Trav,” Jason continued, “how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” prompting a blushing laughter from Travis before the clip ended.

As per the caption, the upcoming podcast episode will air on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Taylor and Travis sent the internet into a buzz after the Lover singer accepted his invitation to watch the weekend match from Kelce’s family suite.

The twosome left the game hand in hand, mere hours before Travis rented out a whole restaurant to make the night more special with Taylor.