How much Ryan Gosling was paid for ‘Barbie’ role?

For Ryan Gosling, Barbie’s Ken has undoubtedly his career’s biggest achievement and breakthrough role.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie till date has been the highest-grossing worldwide making it one of the best-selling movies for the director. The movie also sees Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling as lead stars.

Gosling who portrayed the character of Ken doll, Barbie’s alleged boyfriend in the movie, recently talked about his paycheck for the world-wide acclaimed comedy.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star has approximately earned $12.5 million, on contrary Margot Robbie collected $50 million for this film through standard remuneration and box office bonuses.

Despite the fact that many people have "accused" Gosling of just having two facial expressions, he has consistently shown that he is a diverse performer. Of course, this doesn't diminish his talent; in fact, it may help the actor's chances of receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2024.

Gosling has already received praise from critics for his roles in La La Land and Half Nelson, making the list of top actors in both two movies.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, which has earned $1.43 billion to date, has astounded moviegoers everywhere.

