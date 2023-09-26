Meghan Markle suffers 'embarrassing moment' at star-studded event in US

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle reportedly struggled to save her face with 'awkward move' after an award blunder at Kevin Costner's charity event, which was graced by big wigs, in the US last week.



The Duchess of Sussex tried to save face during an embarrassing moment at the event, with Meghan getting her 'choreography all wrong' according to a body language expert.



Meghan put her hand out for a microphone at the event, only for the lady holding it to walk past. It's also thought her husband Harry later told someone to give his wife the microphone, but was blanked. And now a body language expert has spoken of the awkward scenario with The Mirror, and what it might mean for the mother-of-two.



"Meghan seems to have got the choreography all wrong here, creating a medium-sized toe-curling moment that appears to set of a chain of mini-errors. Meghan manages to retain a gracious pose almost throughout until her smile drops right at the end, but Harry uses compensatory gestures to suggest levels of awkwardness," Judi James told the outlet.



The expert went on saying: "When Meghan walks onto the stage and a compere steps up with a mic, Meghan’s knee-jerk assumption seems to be that she is being invited to do a speech. Meghan grabs the stem of the mic but the compere holds on and it is quickly clear that it wasn’t intended for Meghan.

"Meghan’s technique for trying to retain a sense of control and dignity is to put her hand on the compere’s upper arm to signal dominance and to gesture them in the direction they were walking as though steering."



"Her hands are then kept held up and out in the ‘grab’ position and, rather than perform a truncated gesture that might suggest she had the wrong idea about the mic, she instead moves across to use the pre-fabricated ‘grab’ gesture to pick up an award from the table instead, for no apparent reason other than to save face."