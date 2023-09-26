Jennifer Lawrence sets pulses racing in a classy ensemble at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence recently sets pulses soaring with her impressive look at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.



In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, the Hunger Games star appeared stunning on the star-studded red carpet along with Jenna Ortega and Anya Taylor.

Lawrence could be seen donning a simple but classy outfit with buttoned-down crisp white shirt, and a high-waisted long black skirt.

To complement her exquisite look, the Silver Linings Playbook actress had her shiny blonde wavy hair down to one side.

That’s not all, Lawrence was also spotted alongside singer Rosalía and Wednesday star Jenna, who went for an incredible navy, shined skirt-suit combination, with a lacey under top.

Moreover, Charlize Theron also wore a white shirt but in the bottom half, she had golden mesh material and black knickers.

Meanwhile, Twilight star Robert Pattinson also looked suave in his flared-trousers, as he wore a striking cream suit and stylish shoes.

It seemed all the celebs kept their style simple yet chic for the high-end fashion event, which showcased the Christian Dior spring/summer 2024 collection.