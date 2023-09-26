Timothée Chalamet slammed by Hercules star Kevin Sorbo over masculinity crisis

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo has recently taken a dig at Timothée Chalamet in his new essay about masculinity crisis.



The actor and producer reportedly alleged that he was “shut out by Hollywood” because of his bigoted mind and viewpoints on lack of “manly men” in the movie and TV industry.

Criticising Chalamet, Sorbo said, “It doesn’t really matter what end of the masculinity spectrum you fall on – if you’re a victim to your own base desires, the feminist culture has won.”

He continued, “You’re exactly the kind of wussy man they (think they) want you to be. Society today seriously misunderstands masculinity.”

“We love to normalise androgynous men. Chalamet wears clothes that your grandfather wouldn’t have been caught dead in,” stated the 65-year-old in his essay for Fox News.

Sorbo added, “Everywhere we look, bold, confident, self-assured females’ upstage passive men who recede quietly into the background.”

“America needs more male warriors and protectors who put their family first, before calling for Hollywood to be made manly again,” concluded the actor.

Meanwhile, Chalamet went backless at the awards ceremony and was praised by his fans on social media, as some called him the “most special sexy man alive”.