King Charles' friend makes big claim about Prince Harry, Andrew's future with royal family

King Charles' friend makes big claims about Prince Harry, Andrew's future with royal family

Buckingham Palace has reportedly shut down rumours that King Charles III could be forced to let his younger son Prince Harry, one of the King's seven counsellors of state along with Prince Andrew, stay in Kensington Palace to avoid stripping the Duke of his position.

Counsellors of state, by law, are required to have a home in Britain, but US-based Harry is currently homeless in the UK after being kicked out from his royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, earlier this year.

Royal courtiers, according to insiders, have discussed leasing a property on a royal estate to Harry and Meghan to resolve the issue.

One option is an apartment at Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate have a home and private office, royal sources told The Sunday Times.

A friend of Charles, according to Daily Mail, said: 'The King can see that to remove Harry as a counsellor of state would be seen as an act of antagonism and he does not want to do that. If, as a consequence of that, somewhere on the royal estate needs to be earmarked as a pied-à-terre for his son, that seems a reasonable thing to do.'

Buckingham Palace reportedly refuted the idea, telling the newspaper bluntly: 'These claims are not true'.

It suggests as the 74-year-old monarch is not in hurry to remove Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as counsellors of state.

The King does not want to escalate ongoing tensions within the royal family, believing it would be unlikely that either would ever have to step into his shoes.

It comes as it emerged Meghan Markle's husband Harry was not allowed to stay at Windsor Castle during his fleeting visit through London earlier this month. Prince William's younger brother was reportedly told he would need to book in advance in the future if he wanted to either stay in a royal residence or visit King Charles while in the UK.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward have officially become counsellors of state for King Charles. They can now stand in for their brother, ensuring that Andrew and Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, do not need to be called upon.