Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye LA 'Prince, Princess' crowns in next career move

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be in the works of becoming the next biggest celebrities after the pair failed to cash in on their royal status.



Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Slingo that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their deals with Spotify and Netflix either scrapped or thrown into question, the next best route for them was to go back to the drawing board.

He explained: "I’ve always said they are celebrity royals. They are royals who tried the media route, they’ve tried and it’s partly failed."

Harrold mused that the Duke of Sussex would likely follow into his pursuits, however, he continued to keep the question open as the couple still have their respective business contracts to honour.

"They are well off enough that I'm sure they don’t need to work if they don’t want to but Harry is a doer, he is not somebody who sits there and does nothing so we will still see him out and about. I can see him getting involved in more charity work and projects."

"It’s going to be interesting to see how they go forward from now, are they going to risk more partnerships failing or will they go down the royal route where they take on patronages and get involved in more charity work and become the ‘Prince and Princess of Los Angeles.'"