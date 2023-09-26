Kris Jenner calls herself ‘luckiest mother in the world’ on Daughters Day

Kris Jenner dedicated a heartfelt note to her girls on the occasion of National Daughters Day.
The 67-year-old paid a heart-warming tribute to her 'five incredible daughters' in an Instagram post.
"I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!!!," Kris showered praises and love on her girls.
The momager of Kardashian-Jenner clan expressed her immense gratitude to be a mother of successful and accomplished daughters.
"I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!! I love you my girls forever and ever," she concluded her note.
Kris welcomed Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 39, from her first marriage to lawyer, Robert Kardashian.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum share supermodel Kendall Jenner, 27, and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 26, with Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn.
Meanwhile, the reality TV star attended her eldest child Kourtney’s Disneyland-themed baby shower on Saturday.
The shower was attended by Poosh founder's family members and some high-profile close friends
