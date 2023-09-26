Meghan Markle's relied on 'cheap' travel essential during pre-royal life

file footage

Meghan Markle was swayed by her wanderlust all across the world during her life before Prince Harry.



In an interview with Allure during her acting days, the Suits alum dished on her “ultimate travel must-have,” given her love of travel coupled with professional commitments.

The now-Duchess of Sussex replied, "I can tell you the most honest answer because I literally got off of a plane yesterday after a five-hour flight and I leave tomorrow to go to Toronto.

"The one thing that I cannot live without when I'm traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” she shared.

Noting that it’s not the most “glamorous” product, Meghan gave an insight into its effectiveness for “when you have a cut, mosquito bite or small breakout - no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all".

"It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time,” the former actress concluded.

According to the Daily Express, a 10ml bottle of tree oil is available in retail for just £12.

As per the official description about the benefits of the oil, the “purifying facial oil works with your skin so you can target blemishes and live beautifully confident every day.”

"Don’t be afraid to top up on the daily for clearer-looking skin. It’s a small but mighty oil, and only takes one or two drops."