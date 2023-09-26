Kim Kardashian coyly spills on her 'ultimate celebrity crush'

Kim Kardashian posed in a buzz cut for a cover story for CR Fashion Book

Kim Kardashian got candid about her ultimate celebrity crush in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book.

The 42-year-old star looked unrecognizable as she ditched her signature long waves for a buzz cut, posing for the magazine for its October issue.

The interview offered an insight into The Kardashians star’s thoughts and beliefs via a brief round of Q&A.

When asked about any celebrities she might be crushing on these days, the SKIMS mogul opted for the safest choice.

“I have one or two!” she expressed. “We’ve talked about them butttttt you can never tell.” (sic)

However, Kim admitted that her “ultimate celebrity crush” is John F. Kennedy Jr. , who was the 35th president of the United States besides his credits as a journalist, attorney, and magazine publisher.

Kim channeled a ballerina in a red Jacquemus V-neck sweater and tutu, Falke tights and lace-up flats for one of her looks for the shoot, and decked out in a Miu Miu cardigan and tights for the other.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality TV star opened up about her icons in the fashion industry, naming Elizabeth Taylor as her “jewelry icon,” and Marilyn Monroe as an “iconic strong woman” to me.