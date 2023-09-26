Kate Middleton shows off elegance in emerald after her changing role in royal family

Kate Middleton shows off elegance in emerald amid her changing role in royal family

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton showed off her grace in emerald during her latest outing amid her changing role in the royal family.

The Princess of Wales stunned onlookers with her chic appearance in gorgeous outfit as she visited AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill with which she has a sweet personal connection.

Kate looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore an emerald green suit with a white blouse.

Princess Kate's new suit collection, according to a fashion expert, speaks to her changing role in the royal family. Lately the royal has been wearing a lot of suits, and according to fashion expert Miranda Holder, the reason why is more symbol than style.



"It was announced earlier this year that the Palace would no longer release details of what and who Kate is wearing, most probably in an attempt to focus the world's media on the important work the Royals conduct rather than their fashion choices, Miranda told Express UK.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mother is still hailed as a fashion icon globally, with the Kate effect bringing good fortune to the brands she champions.

