Prince Harry holding back Meghan Markle from ‘launching global brand’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear not to be on the same page when it comes making a decision about their ties to the royal family.

The former Suits actress is determined to move on from the past to launch her career in Hollywood, while King Charles’ younger son is still mulling over the rift with his family.

A royal insider revealed a UK’s Woman magazine via Sky News Australia that Meghan is seeking to “launch her own global brand" while Harry wants a “quieter life at home” with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The insider added that that they many people have shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “leading separate lives.”

They said that Meghan preferred to “look forward” in building a new lifestyle brand while Harry was more “focused on the past.”

“Meghan now wants to move on from being a Duchess (although she’s clinging on to that title like a limpet!) and launch her own global brand,” the source said. “Harry, though, doesn’t necessarily court the public’s attention.”

Per the insider, the royal, 39, “never really enjoyed” the attention and “would be much happier at home with the children, doing charity work. But that’s definitely not what Meghan wants from life right now.”

Harry and Meghan have been struggling to land lucrative deals after their Spotify deal collapse in June. And while Meghan have been “cooking something up.” Experts believe to keep their lifestyle afloat, the couple needs to land big deal.