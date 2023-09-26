Kate Middleton turned to smoking to deal with Prince William heartbreak

Kate Middleton was seemingly having a tough time dealing with her breakup with Prince William

Kate Middleton had reportedly turned to smoking as a way to deal with her breakup with Prince William.

After the Prince and Princess of Wales called it quits on their relationship in 2007, the royal had reportedly picked up the habit as a way to deal with the pain.

This was made apparent when the Duchess of Cambridge was seen on a night out with her sister Pippa Middleton and a pack of cigarettes was peeping out of her bag.

As per photos from the outing, Kate was seen sitting inside a car with her handbag unknowingly unzipped, revealing the contents inside which included a blue box of cigarettes.

As per DailyMail, at the time Kate, who was very careful about her behaviour in public due to the eventual royal role she would get by association to Prince William, had seemingly decided to shed her good girl image.

The outing at the time came just a week after it was announced that she and Prince William were no longer together.

At the time of their breakup, she and the Prince of Wales Prince William were together for five years.